Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT opened at $51.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

