Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,026 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $37.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

