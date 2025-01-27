Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $454,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,199,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HON. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.29.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.8 %

HON opened at $221.51 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.66 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.86.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

