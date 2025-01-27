Flushing Financial (FFIC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $45,964.50 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Flushing Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $18.59.
Flushing Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Astrid Burrowes sold 8,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $129,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,270.07. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sam Sang Ki Han sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $154,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,372.97. The trade was a 12.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Flushing Financial Company Profile
Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
