Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $123.40 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 692,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $123,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,340,000 after buying an additional 950,857 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,199,000 after buying an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,859,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,735,000 after buying an additional 170,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,583,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,185,000 after buying an additional 173,127 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $181.53 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.80 and a 200-day moving average of $178.16.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

