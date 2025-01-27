Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

QQQM stock opened at $212.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $169.96 and a 52-week high of $221.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

