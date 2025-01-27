Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 106.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,128 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,856 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,546 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 986,432 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,694,000 after purchasing an additional 663,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,094,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,297,000 after acquiring an additional 542,230 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

