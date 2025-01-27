Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 32,400 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 128.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,842,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after acquiring an additional 412,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,798,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,242,000 after acquiring an additional 399,951 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $176.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.17. The company has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.24 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

