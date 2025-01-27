G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) vs. Amcon Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Volatility & Risk

G. Willi-Food International has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcon Distributing has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares G. Willi-Food International and Amcon Distributing”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G. Willi-Food International $149.78 million 1.51 $8.73 million $1.13 14.47 Amcon Distributing $2.71 billion 0.03 $4.34 million $5.96 20.97

G. Willi-Food International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amcon Distributing. G. Willi-Food International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amcon Distributing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

G. Willi-Food International pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Amcon Distributing pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. G. Willi-Food International pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amcon Distributing pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

9.5% of G. Willi-Food International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Amcon Distributing shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.1% of G. Willi-Food International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of Amcon Distributing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares G. Willi-Food International and Amcon Distributing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G. Willi-Food International 9.79% 10.29% 9.26% Amcon Distributing 0.13% 3.27% 0.95%

Summary

G. Willi-Food International beats Amcon Distributing on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products. It also provides pineapples, peaches, apricots, pears, mangos, cherries, litchis, and fruit cocktail; olive, sunflower, soybean, corn, and rapeseed oils; dairy and dairy substitutes consisting of cheese, feta, Bulgarian cubes, goat cheese, fetina, butter, butter spread, margarine, melted cheese, cheese alternative, condensed milk, whipped cream, yogurt, frozen pizza, and other products; and dried fruits, nuts, and beans, such as figs, apricots, organic chestnuts, sunflower seeds, walnuts, pine nuts, cashews, banana chips, pistachios, and peanuts. In addition, the company offers instant noodle soup, frozen edamame soybean, freeze dried instant coffee, bagel, breadstick, lemon juice, halva, Turkish delight, cookies, vinegar, sweet pastry and crackers, sauce, corn flour, rice, pasta, spaghetti and noodles, breakfast cereals, corn flakes, rusks, tortilla, dried apples snacks, desert, ice cream, and light and alcoholic beverages. It markets its products under the Willi-Food, Euro European Dairies, Donna Rozza, Manchow, Gold Frost, Tifeeret, the Chef Dish, Art Coffe, Mr Chang, Muchi, Euro Butter, Euro Spread, Euro Cheese, Euro Cream, Euro Dessert, Euro Veg, Ha-Bulgaria, Gelato, Pinukim, Emma, Better Food, Kidoos, and TenBo brand names. The company was formerly known as G. Willi-Food Ltd. and changed its name to G. Willi-Food International Ltd. in June 1996. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Willi-Food Investments Ltd.

About Amcon Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co. engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Wholesale Distribution (Wholesale) and Retail Health Food (Retail) segments. The Wholesale segment refers to the wholesale distribution of consumer products. The Retail segment focuses on the sale of health and natural food products. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

