GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Announces GBX 1.75 Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Price Performance

GCP Infrastructure Investments stock opened at GBX 70.80 ($0.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 341.55 and a quick ratio of 131.52. The company has a market capitalization of £614.41 million, a PE ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 0.34. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a one year low of GBX 67.80 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 85 ($1.06). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 75.62.

GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX 7.09 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. GCP Infrastructure Investments had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 55.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Infrastructure Investments will post 8.2955771 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

In related news, insider Andrew Didham bought 5,727 shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £4,008.90 ($4,996.14). 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GCP Infrastructure Investment Limited (GCP Infra) is a Jersey-incorporated, closed ended investment company whose shares are traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Its objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustained distributions and to preserve capital over the long term by generating exposure primarily to UK infrastructure debt and related and/or similar assets which provide regular and predictable long term cashflows.

