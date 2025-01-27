Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,289 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $610.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $527.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $599.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $485.19 and a 12-month high of $613.79.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
