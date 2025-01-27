Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,289 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $610.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $527.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $599.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $485.19 and a 12-month high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.