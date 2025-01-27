Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 135.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of COF opened at $203.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $207.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,220,675.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,256 shares of company stock worth $2,462,487. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

