Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Aflac by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,018,701.20. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.3 %

AFL opened at $104.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

