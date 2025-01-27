Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $164.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.68. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.83.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

