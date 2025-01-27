Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 257.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000. Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

