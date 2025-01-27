Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $5,965,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 182,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $777,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

