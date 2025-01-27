Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLY. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 874,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,462,000 after purchasing an additional 229,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 170,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a market cap of $561.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

