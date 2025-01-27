Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000.

Shares of QUS stock opened at $160.41 on Monday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $164.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

