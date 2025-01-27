Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $275.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

