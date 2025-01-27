Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on THRM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

THRM opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $62.93.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.89 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $55,659.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,490.74. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,774. The trade was a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,169,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gentherm by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,539,000 after acquiring an additional 37,365 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 632,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after buying an additional 116,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 107,322 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

