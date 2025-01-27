Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Holdings Lowered by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $65.74 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.39.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

