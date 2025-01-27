Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,745 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 601.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $18.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

