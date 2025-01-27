Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Shares Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 37,745 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 174.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,429 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $301,000.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS:GSID opened at $56.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.