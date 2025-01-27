Gradient Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,638,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $353.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $265.99 and a 12-month high of $358.61.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.