Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,032,543 Shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July (BATS:TFJL)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July (BATS:TFJL – Free Report) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032,543 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Financial Advisors grew its stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July by 4.6% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 124,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July by 12.8% in the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 715,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 81,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July alerts:

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40.

About Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – Quarterly (TFJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to provide the price return of a long-term US Treasuries ETF, up to a cap, while minimizing the downside risk over a 3-month period. The actively-managed fund provides such exposure via FLEX options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July (BATS:TFJL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.