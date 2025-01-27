Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJP opened at $84.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.68. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $75.33 and a 52-week high of $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

