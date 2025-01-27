Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Sells $21,700.00 in Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $21,700.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,905,138 shares in the company, valued at $31,520,747.30. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, January 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $21,440.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $21,700.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Songjiang Ma sold 56 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $565.60.

On Friday, January 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 1,057 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $10,591.14.

On Monday, January 6th, Songjiang Ma sold 941 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $9,560.56.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $24,800.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $24,540.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $21,640.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GYRE opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $26.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.