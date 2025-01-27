H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) is E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,914 shares during the period. H World Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in H World Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 293.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $32.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $42.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). H World Group had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

