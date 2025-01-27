Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Solar by 214.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 555.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $168.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.91. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.88 and a 1 year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

