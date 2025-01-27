Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 450 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 91.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after buying an additional 1,073,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,059,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,987,000 after acquiring an additional 722,153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,768,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 8,314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 409,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,925,000 after purchasing an additional 405,062 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. StockNews.com lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $439,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,784.24. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

