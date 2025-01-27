HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 433.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.73 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

VYGR stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 6,500 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $36,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,653.20. This trade represents a 5.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,778 shares of company stock valued at $58,548. 4.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,192,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

