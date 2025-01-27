HCA Healthcare’s (HCA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $405.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.60% from the company’s current price.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.40.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $312.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.49 and its 200 day moving average is $353.13. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $279.93 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 520.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,700. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,579. The trade was a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

