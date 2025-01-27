HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Holdings Decreased by Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA reduced its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 77.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

NYSE:HCI opened at $122.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average is $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $126.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.13.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.08 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

