Head-To-Head Review: Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) versus Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) and Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Dorman Products shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Dorman Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dorman Products and Sense Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sense Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Dorman Products currently has a consensus price target of $125.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.53%. Given Sense Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sense Technologies is more favorable than Dorman Products.

This table compares Dorman Products and Sense Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products $1.93 billion 2.10 $129.26 million $5.98 22.24 Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than Sense Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Dorman Products and Sense Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products 9.43% 16.95% 8.84% Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dorman Products beats Sense Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise. The company also provides air tanks, shock absorbers, and air springs; transmission control modules, variable geometry timing actuators, and other control modules and sensors; new control arms, suspension components, door lock actuators, and handles for electric vehicles; and leaf springs, intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, UTV windshields, and complex electronics modules. It markets its products under the DORMAN, DORMAN OE FIX, HELP!, Conduct-Tite, Dayton Parts, SuperATV, Keller Performance Products, Assault Industries, Gboost, and GDP brands. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

About Sense Technologies

Sense Technologies, Inc. develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up. The company markets its Guardian Alert product primarily to automobile and truck dealers, fleet operators, and other after-market automotive industry participants. It also offers ScopeOut, a system of specially designed mirrors that are placed at specific points on automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, or commercial vehicles to provide drivers a complete view behind the vehicle. The company markets its ScopeOut product to department stores and other retailers as an after-market automotive safety product, as well as sells online at sensetech.com. The company was formerly known as Graham Gold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Sense Technologies, Inc. in October 1997. Sense Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

