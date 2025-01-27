Heartland Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 86.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM stock opened at $111.17 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 794.47%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,872,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,874,874. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,793,377.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,666,427. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

