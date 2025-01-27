Heartland Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,175,000 after purchasing an additional 138,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,557,000 after buying an additional 438,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,873,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 55.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,048,000 after acquiring an additional 425,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after acquiring an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $591.47 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $637.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,890.56. This represents a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

