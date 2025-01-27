Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases 5,871 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 75,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTI opened at $21.92 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.