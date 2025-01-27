Heirloom Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Heirloom Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,486 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 11.8% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $39,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,472 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,332,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,768,000.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

