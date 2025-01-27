Heirloom Wealth Management Purchases 5,555 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Heirloom Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 119.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,359,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,466,000 after buying an additional 2,073,546 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,856 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 986,432 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

