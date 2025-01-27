Heirloom Wealth Management Sells 4,206 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Heirloom Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 75,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $42.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

