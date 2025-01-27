High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 284,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,931,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62. The company has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

