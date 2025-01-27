High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $12.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.6% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.01 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.89.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

