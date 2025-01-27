High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Invests $240,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after buying an additional 5,341,481 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 954,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,351 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

