High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Invests $369,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $346,665,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 150,068.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,449,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,356.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,519,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,070 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,959,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN opened at $21.06 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

