High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Advocate Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 58,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $280.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.85 and its 200 day moving average is $264.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.94 and a 1-year high of $281.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

