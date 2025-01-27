High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $255.65 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.78 and a 52 week high of $257.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

