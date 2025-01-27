Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Home Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years. Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

HBCP stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,423. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBCP. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hovde Group cut shares of Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBCP

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.