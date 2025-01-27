Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 951.50 ($11.86).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 680 ($8.47) to GBX 849 ($10.58) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.15) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

LON HWDN opened at GBX 779.50 ($9.71) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,694.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 736 ($9.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 982.50 ($12.24). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 799.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 868.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

In other news, insider Suzy Neubert purchased 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 821 ($10.23) per share, with a total value of £59,974.05 ($74,743.33). Insiders have acquired 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

