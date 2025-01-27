HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in HP were worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $353,427.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,680.32. The trade was a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.28%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

