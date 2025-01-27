Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth about $23,988,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at $4,108,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after acquiring an additional 52,103 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $88.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average of $92.63. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.46%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

